Samsonov made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Samsonov made several big saves, but couldn't hold a 4-2 lead with 1:32 remaining in the game. Sebastian Aho scored twice in that span, including the game-tying snipe with seven seconds left. dSamsonov had won four straight starts and 10 of his previous 11 games. He'll get back on the win train soon, but beware the Joseph Woll express. If Woll can get his game back up to speed, the Leafs will focus on him as their starter and that will leave Samsonov without starter's ice time. And that can be deadly in fantasy playoffs.