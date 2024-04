Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Mark Masters of TSN, indicating he will guard the road goal in Game 1 against Boston on Saturday.

Samsonov went 18-4-2 with a .905 save percentage and two shutouts in his final 24 appearances of the regular season. He made 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins on Nov. 2. Boston tied for 13th in the league with 3.21 goals per game during the 2023-24 campaign.