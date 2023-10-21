Samsonov is expected to defend the visiting blue paint versus the Lightning on Saturday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca.

Samsonov, who has a 2-1-0 record on the year, played his best game of the young season in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday by making 21 saves on 23 shots. He allowed nine goals on 56 shots in his two wins over Montreal and Minnesota. Samsonov will face a Lightning squad that has found the back of the net 17 times in five games this campaign.