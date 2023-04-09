Samsonov made 20 saves in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Johnathan Kovacevic cut the score to 2-1 early in the second period when his shot from the point deflected in off Leafs forward Mitchell Marner. Samsonov did check in with the trainer about something in the second period, but stayed in the game until he yielded the net to the Leafs emergency backup goalie (EBUG) Jett Alexander with 1:10 left in the game. It was Samsonov's first win since Apr. 1 (1-1-1).