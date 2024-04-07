Share Video

Samsonov made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Samsonov has rung up four straight wins, including one shutout. And he's 17-4-1 since he was banished to the AHL for a reset. Samsonov's overall numbers are a touch queasy (3.03 GAA, .893 save percentage), but his record speaks for itself.

