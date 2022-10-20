Samsonov will tend the home crease Thursday against Dallas, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice. He has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender since Matt Murray's injury Saturday and is 2-0-0 with 2.00 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will play a Dallas team that has yet to lose in three games this season.