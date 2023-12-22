Samsonov gave up five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the second period in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

While it was a bad night overall for the Toronto defense, Samsonov's continued struggles are becoming a real issue for the team, especially with Joseph Woll (ankle) still lacking a timeline for his return. Samsonov has just one win in December, going 1-1-2 over four starts, and while the lone victory was a shutout, the 26-year-old coughed up at least four goals in each of the other three outings. On the season, he carried a rough 3.79 GAA and .871 save percentage.