Samsonov will start Tuesday on the road against the Flyers, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Samsonov made 36 saves in his last start on Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina. The 27-year-old has recorded an .889 save percentage and a 18-5-7 record in 32 starts. He will have a tough test Tuesday against the Flyers who are 17-14-3 at home.
