Samsonov stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Samsonov gave up a goal to Vince Dunn in the slot in the first period, and that was it. The Maple Leafs quickly took over and cruised to the win, which was the 26-year-old's fifth in his last six outings. Samsonov is up to 22-7-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 31 contests. Their road trip continues with a back-to-back in Alberta -- the Leafs visit the Oilers on Wednesday and the Flames on Thursday.