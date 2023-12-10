Samsonov made 18 saves in a 4-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

It was his first time in net since Nov. 24 because of an illness. Samsonov had essentially lost his job to Joseph Woll (ankle) before the rookie went down Thursday night, so this win came at a great time. Heading into Saturday, Samsonov had a 4-1-3 record, 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage, so he's far from being in the clear. But this was a good step forward.