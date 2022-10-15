Samsonov will get the home start against Ottawa on Saturday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
It was supposed to be Matt Murray against his former teammates but he was injured during morning practice and that made Samsonov the starter. He played well in his Toronto debut Thursday, stopping 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Capitals. He faces an Ottawa squad that dropped a 4-1 decision to Buffalo on Thursday.
