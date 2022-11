Samsonov (knee) will be between the pipes versus San Jose at home Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov will be making his first appearance in goal since Nov. 5 versus the Bruins, a stretch of 12 games on the sidelines. While Samsonov's return is certainly good news for the Leafs, Matt Murray's four-game winning streak has likely cemented him as the No. 1 option in Toronto. Erik Kallgren figures to head back to the minors with Samsonov cleared to play.