Samsonov will be between the home pipes against the Blues on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has been splitting the workload with Matt Murray of late, appearing in six of the club's last 13 contests. In those six outings, the 25-year-old netminder is sporting a 5-1-0 record and 2.15 GAA, including a pair of shutout wins versus the Kings and Ducks. If Murray were to suddenly start underperforming, Samsonov could be in line to take over the starting job.