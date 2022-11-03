Samsonov made 23 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Toronto carried play for most of the night, finishing with a 44-25 edge in shots. Samsonov was solid when called upon and played his part in the much-needed win. Even taking on a Flyers team deploying winless backup Felix Sandstrom in net, Toronto couldn't take anything for granted after going winless over the last four games of its recently completed road trip.

