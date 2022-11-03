Samsonov made 23 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Toronto carried play for most of the night, finishing with a 44-25 edge in shots. Samsonov was solid when called upon and played his part in the much-needed win. Even taking on a Flyers team deploying winless backup Felix Sandstrom in net, Toronto couldn't take anything for granted after going winless over the last four games of its recently completed road trip.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: First goalie off Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Not much help from teammates•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Feeling a bit sick•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Takes first loss versus Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Guarding goal Monday•