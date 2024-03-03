Samsonov made 32 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Samsonov was outplayed by Igor Shesterkin in the first half of the game, but he got better as the game wore on. He was both good and lucky in the overtime frame, stopping five shots. And his post helped him in the shootout. Still, with Joseph Woll on the bench, Samsonov has a bit of pressure on him to really perform. His 10-2-0 in his last 12 starts, which will allow the Leafs to ease Woll back in gently.