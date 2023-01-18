Samsonov turned aside all 11 shots he faced after replacing Matt Murray early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The Leafs were down 4-2 when Samsonov entered the game, and he came away with his 13th win of the season after his perfect relief performance. The 25-year-old netminder is 4-1-1 over his last six appearances but has allowed 16 goals on 141 shots over that stretch for an .886 save percentage. With Murray also scuffling a bit at the moment, Toronto could shift into a strict timeshare between the two netminders until one of them heats up for more than a couple periods.