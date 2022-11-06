Samsonov (knee) will have an MRI on Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Samsonov was moved to injured reserve Sunday after he was injured in Saturday's win over Boston. An exact timetable for his return is currently unclear, but the Leafs netminder is expected to be sidelined for more than a week.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Lands on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Won't be available Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Suffers knee injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Gets team back on track•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: First goalie off Wednesday•