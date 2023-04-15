Samsonov (undisclosed) is good to go for Game 1 versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov missed the last two games of the regular season as the Maple Leafs went with Joseph Woll between the pipes. Samsonov ended the season with a 27-10-5 record, with a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage. He is expected to get the start in goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.