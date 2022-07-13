Samsonov penned a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Toronto on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Samsonov will join the Leafs' all-new goalie tandem alongside recently acquired Matt Murray. With Jack Campbell leaving for Edmonton, it should be an open competition for Samsonov and Murray heading into training camp. In fact, the duo could continue to battle for starts throughout the season, making them both riskier fantasy options unless somebody can grab hold of the starting job.