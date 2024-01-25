Samsonov made 32 saves in Wednesday's 1-0 overtime win over Winnipeg.

The unlikely goaltending duel between Samsonov and Laurent Brossoit was finally ended when Auston Matthews deflected home a Morgan Rielly pass inside the final minute of OT. Samsonov has had an awful campaign so far but might have regained his confidence during a stint in the AHL. Since being recalled to the Leafs' roster Jan. 10, he's gone 2-1-0 while allowing only four goals on 72 shots (.944 save percentage). He's still got a big statistical hole to climb out of, though -- through 18 appearances on the season, the 26-year-old has a 3.45 GAA and .875 save percentage.