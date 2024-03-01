Samsonov will be in the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Samsonov has a battle on his hands for the top job in Toronto, as Joseph Woll was terrific Thursday in his return to action from a high-ankle sprain that cost him close to three months of the season. Samsonov has been outstanding since Jan. 21, going 9-2-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He could have a hard time against the Metropolitan Division leading Rangers, who have scored 201 goals, fifth in the NHL.