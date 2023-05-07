Samsonov will get the starting nod in Florida for Game 3 on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samsonov and the Maple Leafs are facing a 2-0 series deficit and now they're set for two road games. The 26-year-old stopped a combined 50 of 57 shots in the first two games. Through eight postseason appearances, Samsonov has posted a lackluster .895 save percentage and 3.27 GAA.
