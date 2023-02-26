Samsonov will get the starting nod in Seattle on Sunday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has won four of his last five outings, posting a strong .930 save percentage during that span. He's gone 21-7-2 with a 2.35 GAA through 30 games this season. However, he's struggled on the road with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 appearances.