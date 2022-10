Samsonov will start Monday on the road against Vegas, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He has given up two goals or fewer in each of his four previous starts this season en route to a 4-0-0 record. Vegas lost two of three games last week, including a 3-2 defeat to Colorado on Saturday.