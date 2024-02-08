Samsonov allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 win over the Stars on Wednesday.

Samsonov wasn't at his best Wednesday, as he allowed a pair of goals in the first and third periods. However, the 26-year-old netminder got just enough support from the Leafs' offense, earning his fourth win in his last five starts. Samsonov improves to 9-5-6 with an .879 save percentage and 3.38 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back in net Saturday when the Maple Leafs visit the Senators.