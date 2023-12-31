Samsonov was placed on waivers Sunday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Samsonov has struggled mightily this season, posting a 3.94 GAA and an .862 save percentage despite having a 5-2-6 record. He has allowed four goals or more in eight of his 15 appearances. If Samsonov goes unclaimed, he could be ticketed for AHL Toronto. The Maple Leafs may bring up Dennis Hildeby, who has played well at the minor-league level this campaign, to replace Samsonov on the roster.