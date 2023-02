Samsonov saved 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Samsonov allowed a goal in each of the first and second periods, but the Maple Leafs provided him with plenty of offensive support to secure the victory. He improved to 19-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Samsonov has surrendered two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts.