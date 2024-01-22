Samsonov made 16 saves in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

This was Samsonov's second game since being called up from the AHL on Jan. 10. He was not overly busy on the night, facing a total of 17 shots from the Kraken. He allowed only one goal on a Jordan Eberle deke from in close to cut the lead to 2-1 for the Maple Leafs. With just over six minutes left, he made a brilliant save by sliding across the crease and robbing Justin Schultz who was all alone at the side of the net. It still remains to be seen if Samsonov or Martin Jones remains with the team when number-one netminder Joseph Woll (ankle) returns from injury.