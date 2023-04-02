Samsonov made 31 saves in a 3-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Samsonov was sharp throughout, but most impressively, the shutout came on the road. He's been almost unstoppable on home ice (18-2-3), but 7-7-1 in 14 starts on the road prior to Saturday. It was a great performance with the playoffs looming.
