Samsonov made 27 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Samsonov improved to 14-0-1 on home ice, though he needed some luck to avoid taking his first regulation loss. Filip Chytil scored both goals against Samsonov, including one by going forward on a face-off, and Chytil had a chance to complete the second-period natural hat trick but was denied by the iron behind the Russian netminder. In the third period, Chris Kreider had a tap-in to give New York some breathing room, but the puck went off the heel of his stick and trickled between Samsonov and the goal line. After the Rangers failed to put the game away, Toronto tied it in the final five minutes of regulation, then won it 19 seconds into overtime.