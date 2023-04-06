Samsonov will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Bruins, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Samsonov will return to the crease after taking a loss in relief of Matt Murray (head) in his last outing versus the Red Wings. This will be a tough assignment for Samsonov, who has gone 1-1-0 with six goals allowed across two prior games versus the Bruins this season.

More News