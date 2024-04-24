Samsonov will be between the pipes at home for Game 3 against the Bruins on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Samsonov was much better in Game 2, stopping 27 of 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in a winning effort versus Boston. Barring any sort of injury concern, there is little reason to suspect that Samsonov won't remain the preferred option in the crease for as long as the Leafs remain in the postseason.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Earns win to even series•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Poor showing in Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: First off ahead of Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Cool winds hitting at bad time•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod•