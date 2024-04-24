Samsonov will be between the pipes at home for Game 3 against the Bruins on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov was much better in Game 2, stopping 27 of 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in a winning effort versus Boston. Barring any sort of injury concern, there is little reason to suspect that Samsonov won't remain the preferred option in the crease for as long as the Leafs remain in the postseason.