Samsonov will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Wednesday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Samsonov has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings but was still able to walk away with a 3-1-0 record. With Joseph Woll healthy, the pair of been sharing the workload of late, though Martin Jones is also still on the 23-man roster. For his part, Samsonov should still see the majority of the workload, though his hold on the starting job should be considered tenuous at best after he was sent down to minors earlier this season.
