Samsonov will start the season in a tandem with Matt Murray, reports Toronto Star.

"Both guys will challenge for the net, and I think you'll see us split a lot of the duties throughout the season, but it's also something we'll monitor daily and evaluate daily," said general manager Kyle Dubas as training camp opened Wednesday. Samsonov is coming off his first career 20-plus win season (23-12-5) in Washington and was strong in four playoff games against the Panthers last spring (2.97 GAA and .912 save percentage). He will be looking to grow that success this season and prove the Capitals wrong for moving on. Handcuff Samsonov and Matt Murray in your upcoming draft -- the Leafs are going to rack up wins and goals, and any goalie will benefit.