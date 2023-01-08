Samsonov made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Jake Walman beat him between the glove and pad on a first-period breakaway, but that was it. Samsonov had allowed 17 goals in his previous four starts (2-1-1). The Leafs play Philadelphia on Sunday and Matt Murray will get that start if the team remains true to form in alternating its netminders.