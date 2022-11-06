Samsonov (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov was injured in Saturday's game against Boston. He will unavailable for at least the next four contests, starting with Sunday's matchup versus Carolina. Samsonov was off to a superb start this season with a 6-2-0 record, a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Toronto will have to make it work with Erik Kallgren and newcomer Keith Petruzzelli as crease options because Matt Murray (groin) and Joseph Woll (shoulder) are not available.