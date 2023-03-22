Samsonov (personal) will be away from the Maple Leafs for the remainder of their road trip, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov will practice Wednesday before returning to Toronto to await the birth of his child. The 26-year-old struggled Tuesday versus the Islanders, allowing six goals on 28 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders. If he remains away from the team as planned, he won't be available until March 29 versus the Panthers.