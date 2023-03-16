Samsonov stopped 28 of 29 shots through overtime in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Morgan Rielly opened the scoring, but Samsonov got no help from his teammates the rest of the way, as Toronto mustered only 18 shots on goal. Samsonov did well to limit the damage to a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal, but Nathan MacKinnon got one by him in the shootout, which was enough to drop the Russian netminder's home record to 17-2-2. He's added a 6-6-1 mark on the road for an overall record of 23-8-3