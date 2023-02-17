Samsonov missed practice on Friday as he is suffering from an illness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov will be re-evaluated Saturday, prior to the home contest versus Montreal, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Samsonov is 19-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage. He has been outstanding at home, going 16-2-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage.