Samsonov missed practice on Friday as he is suffering from an illness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov will be re-evaluated Saturday, prior to the home contest versus Montreal, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Samsonov is 19-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage. He has been outstanding at home, going 16-2-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage.
