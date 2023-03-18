Samsonov made 32 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Toronto never trailed in the game, as the Leafs spotted Samsonov a two-goal cushion in the first period and he never looked back. The netminder has only one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .925 save percentage, and the hot streak has carried him up to 24 wins on the season to establish a new career high.