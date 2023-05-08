There was no update on Samsonov (undisclosed) after Sunday's Game 3 loss against Florida, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Samsonov was injured just after the second period began and did not return to the contest. His status should be monitored over the coming days; if he's unable to start Game 4 on Wednesday, Joseph Woll will likely start while Matt Murray serves as the backup.

