Samsonov (illness) will not dress versus Montreal on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov missed practice Friday with the illness, forcing the Maple Leafs to recall Erik Kallgren on an emergency basis Saturday. Coach Sheldon Keefe remains hopeful that Samsonov will be able to start in Chicago on Sunday. Samsonov is 19-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage this season.