Samsonov made 25 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

The loss wasn't on Samsonov. The first two goals were tough to swallow -- his stick was knocked out his hand both times which left him unable to effectively move post-to-post to stop the puck. Plus his teammates spent far too long in the penalty box, leaving Samsonov to be the best player on the ice. The Leafs play Sunday in Anaheim and Samsonov will likely get a rest. He deserves it.