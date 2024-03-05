Watch Now:

Samsonov did not start Monday's game against Boston, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice during Monday's practice but the team elected to start Joseph Woll instead. Samsonov will likely start Wednesday against Buffalo or Thursday in Boston. He's gone 15-5-6 with a 3.23 GAA and an .883 save percentage this season.

