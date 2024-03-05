Samsonov did not start Monday's game against Boston, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice during Monday's practice but the team elected to start Joseph Woll instead. Samsonov will likely start Wednesday against Buffalo or Thursday in Boston. He's gone 15-5-6 with a 3.23 GAA and an .883 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting status murky•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Set to face Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Gets win after slow start•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting versus Vegas•