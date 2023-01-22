Samsonov made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Josh Anderson wired a low one-timer from the left circle early in the second that beat Samsonov and Rafael Harvey-Pinard tied the game at 2-2 midway through the same frame when he drove the net and put in a rebound past the netminder's glove. Rem Pitlick beat him high blocker in overtime. Samsonov played a solid game, but found himself flopping outside the crease a bit. And he had a couple of injury scares, first after twisting his body strangely to make a save and then after taking a puck to the mask. He was able to continue.