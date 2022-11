Samsonov (knee) was on the ice Tuesday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Samsonov's timetable is "uncertain," but added that it can be described as week-to-week. Still, it's an encouraging sign that Samsonov is already skating after sustaining the injury during Saturday's game against Boston. Erik Kallgren will start Tuesday versus Vegas with Keith Petruzzelli serving as the backup. Matt Murray (groin) remains out, but he's getting close to returning.