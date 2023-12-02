Samsonov will miss Saturday's game versus Boston with an illness, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Martin Jones as been recalled from the AHL and will back up Joseph Woll on Saturday. Samsonov is 4-1-3 with a 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage. He should be recovered in time for the Maple Leafs next game, as they are off until Thursday when they face Ottawa.
