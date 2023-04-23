Samsonov made 36 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 3.

It wasn't Samsonov's best game, especially early. But then he buckled down and made some sharp saves in overtime against the Bolts snipers. To be honest, it was a bit of a show me, show them game for Samsonov, who will likely be buoyed by proving he can win even when he's not at his best. His overall ratios (3.70 GAA and .878 save percentage) are unimpressive, but he has the Leafs up 2-1 in the series. And at this point in the season, wins are better than individual stats.