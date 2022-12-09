Samsonov made 29 saves in a 5-0 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
It was his seventh straight win at home and the second Leafs' shutout this week -- Matt Murray turned away 44 against Dallas on Tuesday. Samsonov has started 10 games for the Leafs and has allowed two goals or less in eight. He's eighth in the NHL for Goals Saved Above Expected (6.8), just ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy (6.3) and two behind Matt Murray, who sits sixth (10.1). Together, the Leafs have perhaps the best twinetending duo in the league. Both will continue to get solid ice time, so get Sammy in your blue paint whenever his number is called.
