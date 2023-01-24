Samsonov made 31 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The netminder looked a little shaky to begin the game and the Islanders took a 2-1 lead early in the second period on Anders Lee's second tally of the night, but Samsonov shut the door the rest of the way as the Leafs' offense got rolling. He even contributed on that front, picking up a power-play assist on John Tavares' game-tying goal thanks to a clearing pass right onto William Nylander's stick at the New York blue line. Samsonov is 3-0-1 over his last four starts with a .947 save percentage, improving his record on the season to 15-4-2, and for the moment he's the clear No. 1 in net for Toronto.